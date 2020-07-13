Sports

Washington Redskins retire team name and logo after pushback from sponsors

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington's NFL team announced Monday it would officially retire the name "Redskins" and the team's logo.

The move comes after years of controversy about the name being racist and insensitive.



It remains unclear what the team will be called in future seasons.

The team said owner Dan Snyder and head coach Ron Rivera, previously of the Carolina Panthers, were working closely to develop a new name and logo for the team.

USA Today, ESPN, The Washington Post, Washington Times and Sports Business Journal reported Sunday night that owner Dan Snyder is set to "retire" the name. Yahoo, on Saturday, reported a name change was imminent.

The team launched a 'thorough review' of the name July 3 that the NFL supported. That came in the aftermath of prominent sponsors FedEx, Nike, PepsiCo and Bank of America asking the team to change the name.

FedEx is the title sponsor of the team's stadium in Landover, Maryland, and CEO Frederick Smith is a minority owner. Nike and other companies pulled team gear from their online stores.

Over a dozen Native American leaders and organizations wrote to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell last week demanding an immediate end to Washington's use of the name. In the letter that was obtained by The Associated Press, they said they "expect the NFL to engage in a robust, meaningful reconciliation process with Native American movement leaders, tribes, and organizations to repair the decades of emotional violence and other serious harms this racist team name has caused to Native Peoples."
