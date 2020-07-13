Sports

Washington Redskins to shed name Monday, according to reports

Washington Redskins helmets sits on the field before the start of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo / Patrick Semansky)

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington's NFL team will get rid of the name "Redskins" on Monday, according to multiple reports.

It's unclear when a new name will be revealed for one of the league's oldest franchises.

USA Today, ESPN, The Washington Post, Washington Times and Sports Business Journal reported Sunday night that owner Dan Snyder is set to "retire" the name. Yahoo, on Saturday, reported a name change was imminent.

The team launched a 'thorough review' of the name July 3 that the NFL supported. That came in the aftermath of prominent sponsors FedEx, Nike, PepsiCo and Bank of America asking the team to change the name.

FedEx is the title sponsor of the team's stadium in Landover, Maryland, and CEO Frederick Smith is a minority owner. Nike and other companies pulled team gear from their online stores.

Over a dozen Native American leaders and organizations wrote to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell last week demanding an immediate end to Washington's use of the name. In the letter that was obtained by The Associated Press, they said they "expect the NFL to engage in a robust, meaningful reconciliation process with Native American movement leaders, tribes, and organizations to repair the decades of emotional violence and other serious harms this racist team name has caused to Native Peoples."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportswashington d.c.nflu.s. & worldrace in americawashington redskins
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
24-year-old tells of near-death Chicago shooting experience
IL reports 954 new COVID-19 cases as state reaches another testing high
Skokie carjacking ends in Old Irving Park crash
Finding summer 'normal' during COVID-19 pandemic
54 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago weekend violence
Girl, 9, drowns at Indiana resort
Several test positive for COVID-19 after attending party at MI sandbar
Show More
State Police warn of COVID-19 text scam
Hot summer warming up Lake Michigan, experts say
Elvis Presley's grandson dead at 27: agent
Florida reports largest, single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, beautiful Monday
More TOP STORIES News