FEEL GOOD

Watch one-handed NFL player Shaquem Griffin's adorable meeting with toddler missing arm

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the heartwarming moment Shaquem Griffin met a little boy who is missing part of his arm - just like him.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WLS) --
Seattle Seahawks' Shaquem Griffin shared a special moment last weekend with a little boy who is missing part of his arm - just like him.

Griffin greeted 16-month-old Joseph Tidd as he was meeting fans at the Brooks Rehabilitation Center in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday. Griffin picked up the toddler, who showed up to the event wearing a Seahawks T-shirt, and posed for a photo.


Griffin shared a photo on Instagram posing with another young fan with a similar disability, writing: "This is why I love what I do. Extremely blessed #AgainstAllOdds."

Last year, Griffin became the first one-handed player to be drafted into the NFL.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsfeel gooddisabilitytoddlerSeattle Seahawksu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FEEL GOOD
Paramedics push patient nearly a mile up icy hill after ambulance gets stuck
6-year-old Ill. boy born with no feet, 1 hand pursues wrestling dreams
How to say 'I love you' around the world
Young cancer patient sworn in as honorary police officer
More feel good
SPORTS
Cubs closer Brandon Morrow to miss beginning of season
Cubs launching Marquee Sports Network in 2020
Cubs launching a network of their own, Marquee Sports Network
6-year-old Ill. boy born with no feet, 1 hand pursues wrestling dreams
Newcomers settling in for Grizzlies, Bulls
More Sports
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Blowing snow leads to spinouts, crashes across area
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Cmdr. Paul Bauer remembered 1 year after death
CPS teacher charged with sexually abusing former student in Skokie
College student found dead with her suspected kidnapper
Paramedics push patient nearly a mile up icy hill after ambulance gets stuck
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Delphi, Indiana murders: 2 years later, lead investigator updates case
Show More
Cubs launching Marquee Sports Network in 2020
Retired correctional officer dies after Hazel Crest beating, robbery
Worker stabbed in robbery at River North gas station
Rare leopard photographed for the first time in more than 100 years
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
More News