Chicago White Sox broadcaster Ed Farmer, 70, dies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox broadcaster Ed Farmer died Wednesday nigh, the team announced. He was 70 years old.

"Farmio" worked as a radio broadcaster for the White Sox for nearly 30 years and also pitched for 11 seasons in Major League Baseball, including three with the White Sox.

Farmer grew up in the Chicago area and graduated from St. Rita High School. The White Sox said Farmer was a "strong advocate for organ donation."

