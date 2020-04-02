Chicago White Sox broadcaster Ed Farmer, 70, dies

We mourn the death of Ed Farmer who passed away Wednesday night.



Farmer worked as a radio broadcaster for the Chicago White Sox for nearly 30 years, played 11 seasons in the major leagues, including three with his hometown White Sox, and was a strong advocate for organ donation. pic.twitter.com/wx7itjfEYk — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 2, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox broadcaster Ed Farmer died Wednesday nigh, the team announced. He was 70 years old."Farmio" worked as a radio broadcaster for the White Sox for nearly 30 years and also pitched for 11 seasons in Major League Baseball, including three with the White Sox.Farmer grew up in the Chicago area and graduated from St. Rita High School. The White Sox said Farmer was a "strong advocate for organ donation."