White Sox, Cubs renew Crosstown Classic Tuesday at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wrigley Field will be filled with excitement Tuesday, with the White Sox traveling north for the start of a two game crosstown showdown with the Cubs.Fans are coming from all over the country for this classic rivalry. The city rivalry is stirring up baseball fans like Marcus Rodriguez from Texas."We came here just front he game you know. It's crosstown game. It's a big game. Everybody knows it's probably gonna sell out, so we're all here," Rodriguez said.Sox manager Rick Renteria noting the importance of what goes on between the North and the South sides."There's an excitement that goes on within the clubhouse," Renteria said. "I think both clubs like it. It's tremendous rivalry, a great thing to have in the city."Joey Alkire flew in from South Florida, hoping to return with bragging rights."When you're a diehard Cub fan, you know you kinda rag on the Sox a little bit and I've got family members that are Sox fans that - Hi Michelle - that rag on the Cubs cause they're Sox fans, so it's a good crosstown rivalry," Alkire said.The Bernstein and McKnight show on 670 The Score broadcasting Tuesday morning from Gallagher Way as fans started to gather early. Connor McKnight thinks both teams have some really exciting players."Each team has something fun to root for and I think what we'll see on the field is just how much fun these players get to bring to the game," McKnight said.The Cubs have won the season series the last two years, but the Sox lead overall.First pitch is at 7:05 p.m., with Cole Hamels pitching for the Cubs and Ivan Nova on the mound for the White Sox.You can watch game-two of the Crosstown Classic, Wednesday night at 7 p.m. on ABC7.