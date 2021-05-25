Chicago White Sox expand Guaranteed Rate Field capacity to 60%

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox expanded capacity inside Guaranteed Rate Field to 60 percent, making Monday night's game against the Cardinals the largest attended event in Illinois in more than a year.Thanks to more people getting vaccinated, the number of fans allowed into Guaranteed Rate Field will be unlike anything Chicago has seen since the start of the pandemic."It's a sell-out crowd tonight and a big capacity and it's going to be loud and a lot of fun," fan Nathan Cundari said.There will be about 24,300 people inside the ballpark Monday night."It's definitely a sign that we're headed the right direction," Samuel Cundari said. "Both of us have been vaccinated, so it's good to get back out here and kind of return to a sense of normalcy."The White Sox will offer two vaccination sites for fans at Guaranteed Rate Field. Any fan that gets a vaccination before a game will get a $25 White Sox Gift card for use inside the ballpark.The team said safety requirements like face masks, cashless transition and mobile ticketing will still be in place.Over the weekend, the Sox featured vaccination-only sections for fans who presented vaccination cards or other proof along with a photo ID.