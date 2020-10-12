Sports

Chicago White Sox part ways with manager Rick Renteria

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Rick Renteria. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox parted ways with manager Rick Renteria, General Manager Rick Hahn announced Monday.

Renteria managed the White Sox for four seasons and had a 236-309 record. Last season, the White Sox made their first playoff appearance since 2008 after finishing with a 35-25 record.

However, the White Sox stumbled at the end of the season, losing seven of their last eight games. In the playoffs, the lost in the wild card round to the Oakland Athletics.

After taking the first game of the series, the A's came back to win games two and three. In the game three loss, many questioned Renteria's decision-making as the team used nine different pitchers in the 6-4 loss.

Before becoming manager for the White Sox, he served as a bench coach for the team and was then called upon to replace Robin Ventura. He also served as a manager for the Chicago Cubs for the 2014 season before being replaced by Joe Maddon.

In a statement released by the White Sox, the status of the remaining coaching staff will be decided after consulting with the next manager of the team.
