White Sox vs. Astros Monday game postponed due to weather

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox have postponed their Monday night game against the Houston Astros due to weather.The team said the game will be made up Tuesday as part of a straight doubleheader. The first game begins at 3:40 p.m., and the make-up game for Monday night will begin 30 to 40 minutes after the end of the opener, and not sooner than 7:10 p.m.Fans with tickets to Tuesday's game can attend both games with their ticket and parking pass. Tickets for Monday night's postponed game cannot be used Tuesday unless they are exchanged at the box office prior to entry. Fans can also apply the value of their tickets to any future regular season White Sox home game.All exchanges must be done at a Guaranteed Rate Field box office.