Sports

White Sox vs. Astros Monday game postponed due to weather

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox have postponed their Monday night game against the Houston Astros due to weather.

The team said the game will be made up Tuesday as part of a straight doubleheader. The first game begins at 3:40 p.m., and the make-up game for Monday night will begin 30 to 40 minutes after the end of the opener, and not sooner than 7:10 p.m.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday's game can attend both games with their ticket and parking pass. Tickets for Monday night's postponed game cannot be used Tuesday unless they are exchanged at the box office prior to entry. Fans can also apply the value of their tickets to any future regular season White Sox home game.

All exchanges must be done at a Guaranteed Rate Field box office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicagoarmour squarehouston astrosbaseballguaranteed rate fieldchicago white sox
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shots fired at Jesse Brown VA Medical Center, suspect in custody
LIVE RADAR: Heavy rain moves through Chicago area, storms possible
Air & Water Show: What you need to know
47 shot, 5 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Chicago Bulls 2019-20 basketball schedule
Man wearing TV on head caught on camera leaving old TVs on porches
VIDEO: Shirtless Rod Blagojevich works out in Colo. prison yard
Show More
New Trump administration rule for legal immigration criticized
Man tries to abduct boy from vehicle in Naperville
Former Carpentersville teacher guilty of sexually assaulting child
CPS student to take first flight at 2019 Chicago Air & Water show
AG Barr says 'irregularities' found at Jeffrey Epstein jail
More TOP STORIES News