White Sox make flurry of moves

CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox have recalled right-hander Thyago Vieira from Triple-A Charlotte and purchased the contract of righty Tyler Danish from their top minor league affiliate.

Veteran pitcher Chris Volstad was designated for assignment Friday. One roster spot was available after the White Sox traded reliever Joakim Soria to the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

The 25-year-old Vieira was 0-4 with six saves and a 5.05 ERA in 36 relief appearances with Charlotte. The 24-year-old Danish was 1/3 with a 3.06 ERA in 29 games at Triple-A.

Volstad was 1-5 with a 6.27 ERA in 33 relief appearances for the White Sox. The 31-year-old righty was signed as a minor league free agent last winter.
