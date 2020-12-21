Sports

White Sox manager Tony La Russa pleads guilty to lesser charge to end DUI case

Tony La Russa stands with his Major League Baseball Hall of Fame plaque before the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

PHOENIX -- Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge to resolve misdemeanor drunken driving charges stemming from his arrest nearly 10 months ago on a freeway in the Phoenix area.

La Russa pleaded guilty Monday to reckless driving in Maricopa County Justice Court. The 76-year-old La Russa was sentenced to one day of home detention and fined nearly $1,400. La Russa's attorney said his client underwent alcohol counseling after his arrest. Authorities say La Russa blew out a tire and smashed into a curb, leaving the car smoking.

RELATED: White Sox manager Tony La Russa charged with DUI stemming from February arrest, ESPN reports

The White Sox issued a statement saying, "With today's announcement, Tony La Russa accepted responsibility and has been held legally accountable for his poor behavior and the questionable choices he made last February. The White Sox understand the anger and concern expressed by some about hiring Tony under these circumstances.

Tony has expressed to us his remorse, and he understands he brought this on himself.

We understand that people make mistakes and exercise poor judgment in life. In this case, Tony is fortunate his decisions that night did not injure himself or anyone else. We also believe people deserve the opportunity, at all points in their lives, to improve. Tony knows there is no safety net below him. There cannot be a third strike.

Tony has a proud and productive history with the White Sox and Major League Baseball, which is why we are standing by him. He has done his job exceptionally well in the past. He has always shown an ability to inspire his players and to bring his teams to a championship level. We are confident that Tony will improve our team, while improving himself."

WLS-TV contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsarizonaduichicago white sox
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD officers involved in botched raid placed on desk duty, Lightfoot announces
IL reports 4,699 COVID-19 cases, 98 deaths
When could Americans see the $600 direct stimulus payment?
Man out $23K after waiting too long to report stolen money, bank says
Morgan Park shooting kills woman, 71, on South Side: police
Dr. Fauci tells kids he vaccinated Santa Claus on 'Sesame Street'
The Christmas Star: How to see Jupiter, Saturn together in Chicago
Show More
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana recruiting for restaurant jobs
Congress OKs Great Lakes cleanup program extension
36 shot, 6 killed in Chicago weekend violence
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts on Big Island, produces steam cloud
Chicago Weather: Cloudy and breezy Monday
More TOP STORIES News