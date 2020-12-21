PHOENIX -- Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge to resolve misdemeanor drunken driving charges stemming from his arrest nearly 10 months ago on a freeway in the Phoenix area.
La Russa pleaded guilty Monday to reckless driving in Maricopa County Justice Court. The 76-year-old La Russa was sentenced to one day of home detention and fined nearly $1,400. La Russa's attorney said his client underwent alcohol counseling after his arrest. Authorities say La Russa blew out a tire and smashed into a curb, leaving the car smoking.
RELATED: White Sox manager Tony La Russa charged with DUI stemming from February arrest, ESPN reports
The White Sox issued a statement saying, "With today's announcement, Tony La Russa accepted responsibility and has been held legally accountable for his poor behavior and the questionable choices he made last February. The White Sox understand the anger and concern expressed by some about hiring Tony under these circumstances.
Tony has expressed to us his remorse, and he understands he brought this on himself.
We understand that people make mistakes and exercise poor judgment in life. In this case, Tony is fortunate his decisions that night did not injure himself or anyone else. We also believe people deserve the opportunity, at all points in their lives, to improve. Tony knows there is no safety net below him. There cannot be a third strike.
Tony has a proud and productive history with the White Sox and Major League Baseball, which is why we are standing by him. He has done his job exceptionally well in the past. He has always shown an ability to inspire his players and to bring his teams to a championship level. We are confident that Tony will improve our team, while improving himself."
WLS-TV contributed to this report
White Sox manager Tony La Russa pleads guilty to lesser charge to end DUI case
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More