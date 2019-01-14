SPORTS

White Sox offer Manny Machado 8-year deal, ESPN reports

The Chicago White Sox have offered an eight-year deal to free agent infielder Manny Machado, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File))

The Chicago White Sox have offered an eight-year deal to free agent infielder Manny Machado, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.

The Philadelphia Phillies and possibly a third team are in the mix to sign Machado, Passan writes.


Machado, 26, is a four-time All Star and spent the first six-and-a-half seasons of his career with the Baltimore Orioles before being traded last year to the Los Angeles Dodgers, helping them reach the World Series.

In his seven MLB seasons, Machado has a batting average of .282 with a 3.35 on-base percentage with 175 home runs and 513 RBI. He has spent most of his career at third base, where he has won two Gold Gloves, but shifted over in 2018 and played 147 games at shortstop.

Earlier in the offseason, the White Sox acquired Yonder Alonso, who is Machado's brother-in-law, in a trade with the Cleveland Indians and signed outfielder Jon Jay, a friend of Machado's, as a free agent.
