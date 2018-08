White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar thanked his fans and doctors on Instagram for their caring and support after he suffered a ruptured aneurysm during a game last month.It's the first time we've heard from him since he collapsed in the dugout in the sixth inning of a home game at Guaranteed Rate Field.Farquhar wrote that he's "overwhelmed with the love and support that was shown to me and my family these past few weeks."He said he can't wait to return to pitching.