White Sox sign Adam Eaton to 1-year deal with club option, ESPN reports

Eaton, 32, will sign a one-year, $7 million deal with a club option for 2022, sources tell ESPN.
Outfielder Adam Eaton and the Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a one-year, $7 million deal that includes a club option for 2022, sources tell ESPN. The White Sox have their right fielder, pending physical, and it's an old friend. On the news first: @ChuckGarfien.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 8, 2020
Last season with the Washington Nationals, Eaton hit .226 in 41 games with four home runs, 17 RBI and 22 runs scored.
Eaton played three seasons with the White Sox before being traded to the Nationals after the 2016 season in exchange for Lucas Giolito, Renaldo Lopez and Dane Dunning. Earlier Tuesday, the White Sox traded Dunning to the Texas Rangers in exchange for pitcher Lance Lynn.