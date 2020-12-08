Sports

White Sox sign Adam Eaton to 1-year deal with club option, ESPN reports

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Adam Eaton. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Outfield Adam Eaton is returning to the Chicago White Sox as a free-agent signing, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.

Eaton, 32, will sign a one-year, $7 million deal with a club option for 2022, sources tell ESPN.




Last season with the Washington Nationals, Eaton hit .226 in 41 games with four home runs, 17 RBI and 22 runs scored.


Eaton played three seasons with the White Sox before being traded to the Nationals after the 2016 season in exchange for Lucas Giolito, Renaldo Lopez and Dane Dunning. Earlier Tuesday, the White Sox traded Dunning to the Texas Rangers in exchange for pitcher Lance Lynn.
