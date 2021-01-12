Sports

Chicago White Sox sign free agent closer Liam Hendriks: ESPN

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Liam Hendriks (FILE) (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox have signed free agent relief pitcher Liam Hendriks, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.

The White Sox and Hendriks have agreed on a three-year deal with an option for a fourth year worth a guaranteed $54 million.


As a closer for the Oakland Athletics last season, Hendriks, 31, appeared in 24 games and recorded 14 saves with a 1,78 ERA and a 0.67 WHIP.




Passan reports that Hendriks will make $39 million over the first three years of the deal. The buyout and salary for the fourth year option is $15 million. If the White Sox decline the option, the $15 million will be paid over multiple years.

Last season, Alex Colome served as closer for the White Sox, with 12 saves, a 0.81 ERA and a .940 WHIP. Colome is currently a free agent.
