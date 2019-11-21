Chicago White Sox sign Yasmani Grandal to 4-year contract

OFFICIAL: The #WhiteSox have agreed to terms on a four-year, $73-million contract with free agent All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal (@YazmanianDVL08). Under terms of the agreement, Grandal will receive $18.25 million per year from 2020-2023. pic.twitter.com/dczzZo8UTE — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) November 21, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox have signed free agent catcher Yasmani Grandal to a four-year-contract, the team announced Thursday.The deal is worth $73 million and Grandal will get $18.25 million each season, the White Sox said.Grandal, 31, hit .246 with 28 home runs and 77 RBI in 153 games with the Milwaukee Brewers last season. The two-time All Star has played eight MLB seasons with the Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.