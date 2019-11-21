Sports

Chicago White Sox sign Yasmani Grandal to 4-year contract

Yasmani Grandal. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox have signed free agent catcher Yasmani Grandal to a four-year-contract, the team announced Thursday.

The deal is worth $73 million and Grandal will get $18.25 million each season, the White Sox said.



Grandal, 31, hit .246 with 28 home runs and 77 RBI in 153 games with the Milwaukee Brewers last season. The two-time All Star has played eight MLB seasons with the Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicago white sox
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspected shoplifter dies at Lakeview Jewel
LIVE | Key witnesses cap intense week in impeachment inquiry
5 police officers injured in West Side crash
The challenge to cut Chicago's 30-year life expectancy gap in half by 2030
Bank robbery suspect killed in NW Side 'gun battle' ID'd; cop, teen shot recovering
Weapon used in Saugus High shooting was 'kit gun,' authorities say
Nearly 100K pounds of salad products recalled due to E. coli
Show More
Cresco Labs prepares for marijuana 'green rush'
Video captures frightening attack on man in Philadelphia
Woman says officer told her to follow him before sex assault
Dayton gunman's friend pleads guilty to firearms counts
PepsiCo to move into Old Post Office building
More TOP STORIES News