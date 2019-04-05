White Sox take on Seattle Mariners in Home Opener Friday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5235152" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> White Sox senior director of PR Sheena Quinn joined ABC7 to talk about some new features at the ballpark, including new rooms designed to make the park more inclusive.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's time for baseball in Chicago.The White Sox Home Opener against the Seattle Mariners Friday afternoon starting at 1:10 p.m. Parking lots open at 10 a.m. and the ballpark opens at 11 a.m.Chicago Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot will throw out the first pitch.Reynold Lopez will be pitching for the Sox and Yusei Kikuchi will start for the Mariners.Rebecca Spalding, an operations manager at Guarantee Rate Field, joined ABC7 Friday morning to talk about some of the new food options for fans this year, including boozy hot chocolate, dessert sweet potato fries and Nashville hot chicken.White Sox senior director of PR Sheena Quinn joined ABC7 to talk about some new features at the ballpark, including new rooms designed to make the park more inclusive.New at Guaranteed Rate Field this year is a sensory room with textured walls and specialized lighting to alleviate sensory overload and a mothers' nursing room will provide a clean space for nursing women.