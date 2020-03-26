Sports

Opening day 2020: MLB commissioner says baseball season possibly cut short due to COVID-19, hopes for May games

By
Major League Baseball's opening day was supposed to kick off Thursday, but because of the coronavirus, some baseball fans are sulking at home

The outbreak has put a huge question mark over when the regular season will actually start.

The White Sox were scheduled to open their season at Guaranteed Rate Field against the Royals, but all of that is on hold.

RELATED: MLB suspends spring training games and delays opening day

On March 12, MLB canceled the rest of spring training and delayed the start of the season because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In an ESPN interview Wednesday, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the league will probably not be able to play a full 162-game season because of the setback, however he remains hopeful that there could be a return to baseball by May.

Even though they can't be on the field, the White Sox are encouraging fans at home to join them in spirit by celebrating opening day at home. You can even join in on a virtual sing-along Thursday afternoon.

The Cubs were also set to start their three-game series Thursday at Miller Park against the Brewers. Their home opener was scheduled at Wrigley Field on March 30 against the Pirates, but that has also been delayed.
