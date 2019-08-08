White Sox, Yankees to play game on 'Field of Dreams' field in Iowa next season

The #WhiteSox are excited to partner with @MLB to host the first-ever major-league game at the Field of Dreams in Iowa! This game will be against the New York Yankees on August 13, 2020. pic.twitter.com/hco3e6tCqu — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 8, 2019

The Chicago White Sox will play the New York Yankees in Iowa next season on the site where the movie "Field of Dreams" was filmed, MLB announced Thursday.A temporary 8,000 seat ballpark will be built in the corn on the Dyersville farm site where the 1989 movie was filmed. The White Sox and Yankees will then come for the game on Aug. 13, 2020."As a sport that is proud of its history linking generations, Major League Baseball is excited to bring a regular season game to the site of Field of Dreams," Commissioner Rob Manfred said. "We look forward to celebrating the movie's enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa."Construction on the temporary ballpark will start next Tuesday, MLB said. The design of the ballpark will pay homage to the Comiskey Park, where the White Sox played from 1910-1990. The right field walls will include windows to show the cornfields around the ballpark and fans will walk along a pathway through the cornfield to get to the baseball diamond.