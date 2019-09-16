Who is new Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Eddy Pineiro made himself a household name across Chicago after kicking a 53-yard, game-winning field goal in the Bears' 16-14 win over the Denver Broncos Sunday.Pineiro's kick has provided some relief to Bears fans anxious about the team's kicking situation after Cody Parkey's double-doink miss in a playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last season.So who is Eddy Pineiro and how did he end up with the Bears? The Bears acquired Pineiro in a trade with the Oakland Raiders last May for a conditional seventh round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.Pineiro spent his rookie season on injured reserve with the Raiders and never kicked in a game. He signed with the Raiders as a free agent after going undrafted out of Florida.Pineiro was the last kicker standing after a training camp competition and was five-for five in field goal attempts in the Bears final two preseason games, but did miss an extra point attempt.Prior to his field goal in the Bears season-opening loss to the Green Bay Packers, Pineiro had never attempted a field goal in the NFL. Now, he is a perfect 4 for 4, including Sunday's game-winner.Pineiro, who turned 24 on Friday, is listed at 5'11" and 177 pounds. He was a standout soccer player at ASA Community College and only played in seven high school football games before enrolling at the University of Florida on a football scholarship.While at Florida, Pineiro went 38 for 43 on field goal attempts over his careers.