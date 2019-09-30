With Joe Maddon out as Chicago Cubs manager, David Ross expresses interest in opening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Cubs said goodbye to Joe Maddon over the weekend after they decided not to bring him back as manager for next season.The team made the announcement ahead of the final game of the season Sunday and a lot of people aren't happy. They're now looking to the future.Rumors are swirling already and fans are talking about who will be next to lead the team back to the World Series."You look at all these coaches around the league and it's not like there's one or two guys out there that you're like, 'Oh, I wish we had, you know, like a Terry Francona,'" said Cubs fan Will Jaroszwicz.One of the rumored candidates is former Cubs catcher David Ross, who now works as an analyst on ESPN. Ross said on Sunday's Baseball Tonight show that he'd be interested if he got the call."I think it's one of the best jobs in baseball," said Ross. "I've got a lot of close ties with those guys. I think the interest would be there. I think my heart is drawn to that dugout a little bit. I have a lot to sacrifice if that's a choice I would choose to make if that is presented to me. It has not been presented to me."After five seasons and the team's first World Series title in more than 100 years, it just wasn't enough and the Cubs parted ways with Joe Maddon over the weekend. He said there are no hard feelings."You know the time is right and hopefully from all of this people understand there is no finger pointing, this is not a blame game, this is just the way it should be at this particular moment," Maddon said.Cubs relief pitcher Kyle Ryan said he feels honored to have played for Maddon."All we wanna do here is win," Ryan said. "We want another World Series, so if we can get a manager that wants to do that. Not saying that Joe didn't want to, it just didn't happen this year so we'll move onto the next year and keep going."Cubs President Theo Epstein says the decision had little to do with the Cubs late-season collapse and more about just needing change. Now, fans just hope they will be happy with who is chosen to guide the way."I think that as long as it's someone who kind of brings in a similar attitude with positivity and like I think he brought a really good vibe to the team and was really fun, lighthearted, so hopefully someone similar," said Cubs fan Kelsey West.The Cubs are scheduled to hold a news conference at 3 p.m.