Sports

Women flash Gerrit Cole during Game 5, get banned forever

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Three women behind home plate are getting widespread attention after they flashed Houston Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole during Game 5 of the World Series Sunday night in Washington, D.C.

The incident happened during the bottom of the 7th inning at Nationals Park, when the Nats' Ryan Zimmerman was at bat.

A woman who goes by the handle JuliaRose_33 on Twitter said she and a second woman were banned by Major League Baseball for the incident.

She shared a photo of what appeared to be a letter from David L. Thomas, Vice President of Security & Ballpark Operations at MLB.

"During the game, you violated the fan code of conduct by exposing yourself during the 7th inning, in order to promote a business. You were also part of a scheme in which you induced others to expose themselves to promote the business," the letter read.

"You are hereby banned from all Major League Baseball stadiums and facilities, indefinitely," the message, which was signed by Thomas, continued.



The second woman, Lauren Summer, said in response to one media outlet that there was actually a third woman named Kayla Lauren involved in the incident.

Some online users are coming to the women's defense, saying that the league shouldn't ban them because they were trying to raise awareness for breast cancer.

Though the incident seemed to distract some fans, it didn't throw Gerrit Cole or the rest of the Astros off their game.

The Astros won 7-1 and are now just one game away from capturing their second World Series title in just three years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportswashington d.c.world serieshouston astroswashington nationalsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: President Trump speaks at IACP conference in Chicago
City reaches deal SEIU, talks resume with CTU; classes canceled Monday
24 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
New concerns over 'dip powder' manicures
Body pulled from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier: police
Silver Alert: Missing Indiana girl, 6, in extreme danger, police say
Sinkhole opens, swallows part of city bus during rush hour
Show More
Barack, Michelle Obama back in Chicago for 3rd annual foundation summit
Elmhurst College closed Monday after graffiti found on campus
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, possible afternoon showers Monday
Firefighters rescue 4-year-old from burning apartment: Video
Fans attending World Series game boo President Trump, chant 'Lock him up!'
More TOP STORIES News