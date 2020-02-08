Sports

XFL schedule: Vince McMahon's football league returns, kicking off 2020 season Saturday

WASHINGTON -- The XFL is kicking off its season Saturday, giving football fans a way to shake off those post-Super Bowl blues.

The league has reached multiyear agreements with ESPN and Fox Sports to broadcast its games beginning in 2020.

This is the second time Vince McMahon has launched a football league. The first version of the XFL lasted one season in 2001, a joint venture of WWE and NBC.

All 43 XFL games - 40 regular season, three playoffs - will be televised with 24 on ABC or Fox. The remainder will air on ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and FS2.

The eight-team league has set its schedule with most games on Saturday and Sunday. ESPN will show the championship game April 26.

The XFL will have teams in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, St. Louis, Seattle, Tampa Bay and Washington.

Here is the slate of ABC and ESPN games for the 2020 XFL season, all games ET.
  • FEB. 8: Seattle Dragons vs. DC Defenders, ABC, 2 p.m.
  • FEB. 9: St. Louis BattleHawks vs. Dallas Renegades, ESPN, 5 p.m.
  • FEB. 15: New York Guardians vs. DC Defenders, ABC, 2 p.m.
  • FEB. 16: Dallas Renegades vs. LA Wildcats, ABC, 3 p.m.
  • FEB. 22: Houston Roughnecks vs. Tampa Bay Vipers, ABC, 2 p.m.
  • FEB. 23: New York Guardians vs. St. Louis BattleHawks, ESPN, 3 p.m.
  • FEB. 29: LA Wildcats vs. New York Guardians, ABC, 2 p.m.
  • MARCH 1: DC Defenders vs. Tampa Bay Vipers, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
  • MARCH 7: Seattle Dragons vs. Houston Roughnecks, ABC, 2 p.m.
  • MARCH 8: Tampa Bay Vipers vs. LA Wildcats, ESPN, 9 p.m.
  • MARCH 14: Houston Roughnecks vs. New York Guardians, ABC, 2 p.m.
  • MARCH 15: LA Wildcats vs. Seattle Dragons, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
  • MARCH 21: Dallas Renegades vs. Tampa Bay Vipers, ABC, 2 p.m.
  • MARCH 22: New York Guardians vs. Seattle Dragons, ABC, 3 p.m.
  • MARCH 28: Tampa Bay Vipers vs. DC Defenders, ABC, 2 p.m.
  • MARCH 29: Houston Roughnecks vs. LA Wildcats, ABC, 3 p.m.
  • APRIL 4: DC Defenders vs. New York Guardians, ABC, 2 p.m.
  • APRIL 5: Tampa Bay Vipers vs. St. Louis BattleHawks, ESPN, 12 p.m.
  • APRIL 11: Houston Roughnecks vs. Seattle Dragons, ABC, 2 p.m.
  • APRIL 12: DC Defenders vs. St. Louis Battlehawks; or New York Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Vipers, ABC, 2 p.m.
  • APRIL 19: XFL West Division Final, ESPN, 3 p.m.
  • APRIL 26: XFL Championship, ESPN, 3 p.m.
