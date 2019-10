You get a free taco thanks to World Series stolen base

.@TreaVTurner stole a base in the World Series™, which means you get to steal a free Doritos® Locos Tacos. Assemble at participating Taco Bells on October 30 from 2-6 PM, or order online or on the app all day to claim yours. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 23, 2019

It didn't take long for baseball fans to win free tacos during the World Series.When Washington National's Trea Turner stole a base in the top of the first in Game 1 Tuesday night, he won everyone in the country free Doritos Los Tacos at Taco Bell.You can get your free taco at participating locations on October 30 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.Taco Bell says you can also order online or on the app all day to claim your taco.There is a limit of one free Doritos Locos Tacos per person or registered account.ONLINE: https://www.tacobell.com/stealataco/