world series

You get a free taco thanks to World Series stolen base

Washington Nationals' Trea Turner, right, steals second with Houston Astros' Carlos Correa covering during the first inning of Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

It didn't take long for baseball fans to win free tacos during the World Series.

When Washington National's Trea Turner stole a base in the top of the first in Game 1 Tuesday night, he won everyone in the country free Doritos Los Tacos at Taco Bell.



You can get your free taco at participating locations on October 30 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Taco Bell says you can also order online or on the app all day to claim your taco.



There is a limit of one free Doritos Locos Tacos per person or registered account.

ONLINE: https://www.tacobell.com/stealataco/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsworld seriesaction news sportshouston astroswashington nationalsfree foodsports
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WORLD SERIES
Astros fan dies on way home from ALCS win
Soto, Nationals top Cole, Astros 5-4 in World Series opener
What's next for the Chicago Cubs without Joe Maddon
Cubs announce Maddon won't return as team's manager
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTU to protest at mayor's budget address Wednesday morning
Mayor Lightfoot to outline budget as city faces $838M deficit
Family says Burr Oak Cemetery 'disrupted' relative's gravesite
Astros fan dies on way home from ALCS win
Body of missing 3-year-old Alabama girl found, 2 charged
39 found dead in truck container in southeast England
Hackers can crack passwords thought to be strong, access accounts
Show More
Remains found in downstate Ill. ID'd as woman missing since 2010
CPS teacher crosses picket line, keeps working amid strike
Toys 'R' Us pop-up to open on Magnificent Mile
Woman, 59, critical after house fire in Lawndale
Police warn of armed carjackings in Portage Park
More TOP STORIES News