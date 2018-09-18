Chicago Bears Tight End Zach Miller paid a surprise visit to a very special mom and her new baby at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in north suburban Park Ridge on Tuesday.Angelica, of north suburban Niles, and her husband, Jose, are huge Bears fans, according to hospital officials. Of all the patients at Lutheran General, Angelica delivered her daughter, Briana, closest to kickoff for the team's home opener against the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field Monday night.Miller brought a baby Bears jersey for Briana, a mini football, a personalized "Bears" contract and more fun stuff for the growing family, officials said.Miller also stopped to see other new mom and dads in the Mother Baby Unit and patients in the pediatric unit at Advocate Children's Hospital, officials said. He surprised them with other Bears swag and celebrated the team's victory!Advocate Lutheran General Hospital welcomes more than 4,000 babies into the world each year, with the second-largest maternity program in Illinois, officials said.Advocate Health Care is the Official Health Care Partner of the Chicago Bears.