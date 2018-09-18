SPORTS

Chicago Bears TE Zach Miller surprises newest fan at Lutheran General

Chicago Bears Tight End Zach Miller paid a surprise visit to a very special mom and her new baby at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in north suburban Park Ridge on Tuesday.

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) --
Angelica, of north suburban Niles, and her husband, Jose, are huge Bears fans, according to hospital officials. Of all the patients at Lutheran General, Angelica delivered her daughter, Briana, closest to kickoff for the team's home opener against the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field Monday night.

RELATED: Bears' Zach Miller dislocates knee on awkward landing

Miller brought a baby Bears jersey for Briana, a mini football, a personalized "Bears" contract and more fun stuff for the growing family, officials said.

Miller also stopped to see other new mom and dads in the Mother Baby Unit and patients in the pediatric unit at Advocate Children's Hospital, officials said. He surprised them with other Bears swag and celebrated the team's victory!

RELATED: Zach Miller emotional in first Halas Hall appearance since emergency surgery

Advocate Lutheran General Hospital welcomes more than 4,000 babies into the world each year, with the second-largest maternity program in Illinois, officials said.

Advocate Health Care is the Official Health Care Partner of the Chicago Bears.

RELATED: Bears TE Zach Miller takes first steps since emergency surgery to save his leg
