localish

Watch 3 eaters attempt to finish a massive 14-pound bagel the size of two footballs!

By Nat Jason
EMBED <>More Videos

Watch 3 eaters attempt to eat massive 14-pound bagel in 30 mins

PHILADELPHIA -- Early in Spread Bagelry's history, some employees created a behemoth of a bagel, just to see if any of them could actually finish it off in 30 minutes.

Just before the pandemic, three brave friends attempted the same "Whale Challenge": to devour a 14-pound bagel, complete with three pounds of cream cheese, two pounds of whitefish, two pounds of Nova salmon, a pound of tomatoes, a pound of cucumbers, and more.

See if a competitive eater and his two best friends can conquer the biggest bagel they've ever seen.

Spread Bagelry | Facebook | Instagram
Multiple locations, check the website above for the one nearest to you.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpvilocalish
LOCALISH
All Female K9 Unit Making Waves in Local Community
Watch 3 eaters attempt to eat massive 14-pound bagel in 30 mins
Knott's Berry Farm celebrates 100 years with new giant food
Third grader inspiring others as she competes in Braille Challenge
TOP STORIES
Cook among IL counties at 'substantial' level of COVID-19 transmission
Tamale Guy Chicago offering his famous tamales online!
Billionaire founder of electric truck manufacturer charged with fraud
Lollapalooza gates open, despite Chicago COVID concerns
IL reports 1,691 COVID cases, 12 deaths
Biden calls on states to offer $100 to those who get vaccinated
Fox River boat crash: Man found dead after speedboat runs aground
Show More
IL seeks divestment from Ben and Jerry's ice cream over Israel stance
Naperville man charged in Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol
How to pay an Illinois missed toll without an I-PASS
Sketch released of suspect in sex assault of girl, 7, in Roseland
Chicago Weather: Warm, muggy Thursday
More TOP STORIES News