Chicago swim instructors highlight importance of swimming safety ahead of spring break, summer trips

It's the leading cause of death for kids 1-4, and a top cause of death for teens.
Over the past year, many kids have not spent as much time in the water and have skipped swim lessons during the COVID-19 pandemic. Before taking a spring break trip, it's important to remember basic water safety.
Rebecca McGregor of Goldfish Swim School Chicagoland shared some practical tips for parents.
- Play it cool and follow the rules.
- Designate a water safety guardian.
- Wear a life jacket.
- If you can, enroll in swim lessons and practice before your trip.
Goldfish offers classes, as do many park districts, YMCAs and other groups.