Springfield bishop bans Michael Madigan, John Cullerton from Springfield-area communions

The decree from Bishop Thomas John Paprocki cited Canon 915 that states those "who obstinately persist in manifest grave sin are not to be admitted to Holy Communion."
The decree comes after both lawmakers supported House Bill 40 otherwise known as the Illinois Reproductive Act, that would legalize late term abortions in the state and protect the doctors who perform them.
RELATED: Illinois may expand abortion rights as other states restrict
The release also states "In addition, Illinois Catholic lawmakers who voted for either of these abortion bills are not to present themselves to receive Holy Communion."
Madigan released a statement in response to the ban. Read the full statement below.
"The Reproductive Health Act is a recognition that women across Illinois deserve access to health care without intrusion from government. I was notified by Bishop Paprocki that if I permitted the House of Representatives to debate and pass the Reproductive Health Act, I would no longer be allowed to accept the sacrament of communion. After much deliberation and reflection, I made the decision to allow debate and a vote on the legislation. I believe it is more important to protect a woman's right to make her own health care decisions, including women who become pregnant as a result of rape or incest. With women's rights under attack in an increasing number of states across the country, Illinois is now a leader in making sure women are protected and their rights are upheld."
A letter and the decree from Bishop Paprocki were mailed earlier this week to those Catholic lawmakers who voted for House Bill 40/Senate Bill 25.