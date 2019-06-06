Springfield bishop bans Michael Madigan, John Cullerton from Springfield-area communions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- According to a statement from the Diocese of Springfield, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and Senate President John Cullerton have been banned from all Springfield-area communions.

The decree from Bishop Thomas John Paprocki cited Canon 915 that states those "who obstinately persist in manifest grave sin are not to be admitted to Holy Communion."

EMBED More News Videos

Illinois lawmakers have wrapped up their spring session after a whirlwind week that produced a budget, protections for abortion and legalized marijuana use, among other things.



The decree comes after both lawmakers supported House Bill 40 otherwise known as the Illinois Reproductive Act, that would legalize late term abortions in the state and protect the doctors who perform them.

RELATED: Illinois may expand abortion rights as other states restrict
EMBED More News Videos

Reproductive Health Act bill passes Illinois House 64-50.



The release also states "In addition, Illinois Catholic lawmakers who voted for either of these abortion bills are not to present themselves to receive Holy Communion."

Madigan released a statement in response to the ban. Read the full statement below.

"The Reproductive Health Act is a recognition that women across Illinois deserve access to health care without intrusion from government. I was notified by Bishop Paprocki that if I permitted the House of Representatives to debate and pass the Reproductive Health Act, I would no longer be allowed to accept the sacrament of communion. After much deliberation and reflection, I made the decision to allow debate and a vote on the legislation. I believe it is more important to protect a woman's right to make her own health care decisions, including women who become pregnant as a result of rape or incest. With women's rights under attack in an increasing number of states across the country, Illinois is now a leader in making sure women are protected and their rights are upheld."

A letter and the decree from Bishop Paprocki were mailed earlier this week to those Catholic lawmakers who voted for House Bill 40/Senate Bill 25.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTA Green Line service halted due to derailment near 47th Street
Family of Chicago woman killed while holding baby suing city over video leak
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to new sexual assault charges
Nation's largest rooftop opens in Chicago
Police looking for man caught on camera pretending to be a cop in DuPage Co.
911 calls released of Jussie Smollett reporting alleged attack
Jennings calls 'Jeopardy!' match-up with Holzhauer 'inevitable'
Show More
Indiana dairy farm investigated for alleged animal abuse, video released
Warriors confirm co-owner shoved Raptors' Kyle Lowry
Hotel casting doubt on Delaware woman's vacation attack story
Study finds 30-year life expectancy gap between Streeterville and Englewood residents
Fake Facebook profile used to set up rape of California teen
More TOP STORIES News