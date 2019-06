Springfield bishop bans Michael Madigan, John Cullerton from Springfield-area communions

EMBED >More News Videos Illinois lawmakers have wrapped up their spring session after a whirlwind week that produced a budget, protections for abortion and legalized marijuana use, among other things.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- According to a statement from the Diocese of Springfield, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and Senate President John Cullerton have been banned from all Springfield-area communions.The decree from Bishop Thomas John Paprocki cited Canon 915 that states thoseThe decree comes after both lawmakers supported House Bill 40 otherwise known as the Illinois Reproductive Act , that would legalize late term abortions in the state and protect the doctors who perform them.The release also statesMadigan released a statement in response to the ban. Read the full statement below."The Reproductive Health Act is a recognition that women across Illinois deserve access to health care without intrusion from government. I was notified by Bishop Paprocki that if I permitted the House of Representatives to debate and pass the Reproductive Health Act, I would no longer be allowed to accept the sacrament of communion. After much deliberation and reflection, I made the decision to allow debate and a vote on the legislation. I believe it is more important to protect a woman's right to make her own health care decisions, including women who become pregnant as a result of rape or incest. With women's rights under attack in an increasing number of states across the country, Illinois is now a leader in making sure women are protected and their rights are upheld."A letter and the decree from Bishop Paprocki were mailed earlier this week to those Catholic lawmakers who voted for House Bill 40/Senate Bill 25.