Sri Lanka explosions: State media says at least 129 dead, more than 500 wounded on Easter

At least 30 people were killed in near simultaneous blasts that rocked three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, officials said.

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka -- Sri Lanka's state-run newspaper has reported that 129 people have died in a series of Easter Sunday blasts targeting three churches and three hotels.

Daily News says more than 500 others have been hospitalized with injuries caused by the blasts.

A senior official told The Associated Press that the death toll has reached 138 people.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak with reporters. He says at least two of the blasts were suspected to have been caused by suicide bombers.

St. Anthony's Shrine and the three hotels where the blasts took place are in Colombo, and are frequented by foreign tourists.

Alex Agieleson, who was near the shrine, said buildings shook with the blast, and that a number of injured people were carried away in ambulances.

Local TV showed damage at the Cinnamon Grand, Shangri-La and Kingsbury hotels.

Other blasts were reported at St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo, a majority Catholic town north of Colombo, and at Zion Church in the eastern town of Batticaloa. St. Sebastian's appealed for help on its Facebook page.

The explosion ripped off the roof and knocked out doors and windows at St. Sebastian's, where people carried the wounded away from blood-stained pews, local TV footage showed.

Sri Lankan security officials said they were investigating. Police immediately sealed off the areas.
