dog attack

Man opens fire on 2 dogs attacking a woman near St. Charles, killing 1 and scaring off other

ST. CHARLES, Ill. -- A man with a concealed carry license opened fire on two dogs attacking a woman near St. Charles earlier this week, killing one of them and scaring off the other.

The woman, 51, was airlifted to the trauma center at Good Samaritan Hospital for emergency surgery, but officials said her injuries are not considered life-threatening.


The attack happened around 9:15 a.m. Monday as the woman was jogging, according to the Kane County sheriff's office. A Labradoodle dog ran from a yard into the street, and the woman stopped and began taking the dog back to the homeowner, who was in the driveway.

Two Rottweiler dogs ran out and began attacking the woman, the office said. The homeowner and a passerby tried to get the dogs off her but couldn't. The passerby got his handgun and fired one shot into one of the Rottweilers. Both dogs released the victim and retreated.

The dog who was shot died a short time later. The second Rottweiler was euthanized the following day, the office said.


The dogs' owner was also transported to Delnor Hospital for treatment of injuries from trying to separate the dogs, the office said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
st. charlesdog attackshooting
DOG ATTACK
Home security camera captures Terre Haute police officer kicking dog
Pet poodle killed by neighbor's dog on Far South Side
8-day-old baby boy killed in North Carolina dog attack
Dogs to be euthanized after 2nd Elmwood Park attack
TOP STORIES
Chicago firefighter dies days after NW side apartment fire
Girl, 10, dies after participating in dangerous social media trend
FDA investigating salad listeria outbreak; multiple sick, 1 killed
Chicago COVID news: City to require vaccine proof for indoor venues
Michelle hands out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette,' gets engaged
Brawl breaks out inside Miami airport; 2 charged
IL reports 10,264 new COVID cases; 60% of population fully vaccinated
Show More
Chicago Weather: Cold but sunny Wednesday
When will it snow in Chicago? City breaks record of no measurable snow
DA asks court to reconsider sentence for Colorado truck driver
Holiday gatherings a concern in low vaccination rate neighborhoods
5 states added to Chicago travel advisory
More TOP STORIES News