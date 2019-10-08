Saint Charles North football player in pediatric ICU after suffering severe brain injury at football game

The St. Charles community is reeling after a North Star football player suffered a severe brain injury in a football game last Friday.
Aidan Carlson, 15, lies in the pediatric intensive care unit at Advocate Children's Hospital Park Ridge surrounded by family. He was injured during the Saint Charles North versus East Junior football game.
Doctors cited by relatives on his GoFundMe page said he suffered a subdural hematoma sometime during the game. The fundraising site has been set up to help his recovery.
"We want to send our best thoughts and wishes to Aidan and his family at this time," said St. Charles District 303 spokesperson Carole Smith.
The Saint Charles North Stars hit the field for practice as usual Tuesday afternoon, but not without thinking about their missing teammate.
"A lot of people are concerned. A lot of people are spreading awareness for him. All over social media. It is a very sad situation but I think it's good though [that] our student base is really like that, and they are really concerned for him," said fellow student Luke Farrar.
"I just know he is super sweet," said Saint Charles North sophomore Chloe Solomon. "Since he was in our grade it was definitely like, we all felt for his family and prayers going his way, but we are definitely hoping and very positive that he will come back very soon."
School administrators said the football coaches have barely slept since their running back and linebacker collapsed in the locker room following the game. On the GoFundMe page, his uncle said he may have been hurt towards the end of the game but left the field under his own power.
"Honestly [we're] pretty upset. Everybody is pretty shaken up about it, especially the football team I know is," said former North Star football player Michael Corcoran. "They are all pretty antsy and worried about him. Everybody is honestly just super concerned."
"Nothing like this has happened in forever around here, so I mean, nobody really thinks about it until it happens," said teammate Nate Nyman. "We are all here for him and all around. Expect a few visitors that will keep his spirits high."
