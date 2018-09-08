St. Charles police investigate man's death as possible hit-and-run

A man found dead in a parking lot Thursday in west suburban St. Charles may have been struck by a vehicle, according to police.A 61-year-old man from Plainfield, identified as Earl Hagen, was found unconscious about 9:20 p.m. in the lot of Pheasant Run Resort, at 4051 E. Main St., according to a statement from St. Charles police.He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Injuries to Hagen's upper body indicated to investigators that he may have been struck by a vehicle."This is an active investigation," police said. "Updated information with be provided as the investigation progresses."St. Charles police were investigating the death with the DuPage state's attorney's office and DuPage County Coroner.The coroner hasn't ruled on a cause of death.