5 wounded, suspect in custody after reported St. Louis school shooting | LIVE

Reported St. Louis shooting took place at CVPA, school officials said

ST. LOUIS (WLS) -- At least six people, including the alleged suspect, were injured in a reported shooting at a St. Louis high school Monday morning.

Saint Louis Public Schools initially said two students were injured in the incident.

Police were on the scene just after 9:45 a.m. at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, the school district said.

"The shooter was quickly stopped by police inside CVPA. We have reports of 2 students injured and on the way to the hospital," officials said.

St. Louis police confirmed in a tweet just before 10 a.m. the suspect was taken into custody.

A source said the suspect was injured, but the person's condition was not immediately known.

All other injuries might not have been gunshot wounds, the source said.

There were not believed to be any fatalities as of later Monday morning.

Both CVPA and Collegiate were on lockdown.

Students were still being evacuated from the schools to safe and secure sites before 10 a.m., and parents would be informed on where to pick up their students.

The public was asked to avoid the area.

ABC News contributed to this report.