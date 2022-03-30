accidental shooting

St. Louis shooting: Boy killed by younger brother playing with gun, police say

St. Louis police also investigating apparent murder-suicide involving 12-year-old, 14-year-old
Boy, 12, fatally shot by younger brother playing with gun: police

ST. LOUIS -- A 12-year-old in St. Louis is dead after being shot by his younger brother.

St. Louis police said the two boys were at a house Tuesday night when the 10-year-old found a shotgun and fired it, KMOV reported.

The case is under investigation.

RELATED: Father charged after toddler accidentally shoots and kills mother in Dolton Food 4 Less parking lot

Authorities said they are focused on addressing the issue of responsible gun ownership in hopes that it will prevent situations like this from happening again.

This incident comes days after a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old from St. Louis died from gunshot wounds.

That is being investigated as a murder-suicide.
