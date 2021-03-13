St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day Chicago: Shamrock Our Blocks gets South Side Irish in holiday spirit

By Michelle Corless
CHICAGO (WLS) -- There may not be big, in-person St. Patrick's Day parades this year. But the South Side Irish St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee is still helping get the South Side in the spirit.

Every year, the parade draws thousands of people to the South Side. Businesses get a big boost from all the customers.

This year, parade organizers wanted to make sure businesses were still supported, even without the parade.

"The Committee wanted to create a plan that gives back to local businesses, as well as offering a family-friendly festive way to celebrate St. Patrick's day this year," said Tim McSweeney, chair of the South Side Irish Parade Committee.

RELATED: Chicago River dyeing 2021: Green makes appearance for toned down St. Patrick's Day celebrations

The committee came up with "Shamrock Our Blocks." People decorated their homes and uploaded pictures. The registration fee was $20 and included a yard sign. People who wanted to support the cause without decorating could buy a yard sign for $20.

Proceeds will support local businesses.

Virtual judging is based on photos. Winners are being announced on Saturday on the South Side Irish Parade Facebook page.
