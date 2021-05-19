St. Rita HS student writes book to honor teachers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A high school senior is adding author to his young resume.Kyle James is wrapping up his time at St. Rita High School on the South Side. He managed to write a book this year to honor the teachers and staff who kept kids learning this year.The book is titled, "Teacher Legion Heroes of the Universe."James spoke with ABC7 about where the idea came from and how teachers have impacted his life.James is heading to the University of Chicago next fall to play football. His book is on sale at Target Barnes and Noble and Amazon.