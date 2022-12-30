St. Vincent de Paul church in Lincoln Park raises nearly $15K days after burglary

St. Vincent de Paul church Chicago: Someone pried open window, took money from safe and donation bin earlier this week

Saint Vincent de Paul church in Lincoln Park, Chicago has raised nearly $15K after a burglary earlier this week.

CHICAGO -- A Lincoln Park church has raised nearly $15,000 in the days after someone stole money from the church's safe and collection bin.

The break-in occurred at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in the 1000-block of West Webster Avenue sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning, according to Chicago police.

Someone pried open a window and took money from a safe and a donation bin, police said. No one was in custody.

Police did not say how much was stolen, but church officials have said it was close to $10,000.

RELATED: Chicago crime: At least $9K in donations stolen from St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, police say

A GoFundMe account set up by the church has raised nearly $15,000.

"Thousands of dollars meant to support parish outreach programs, religious education programs for children, operations, and other ministries was taken," the church said on its GoFundMe page.

"We rely on the generosity of our parishioners and friends, and any help to offset this loss is greatly appreciated."

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)