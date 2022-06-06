stabbing

Manhunt underway after person stabbed during confrontation at LA Fitness, Naperville police say

Victim confronted man as he was going through his belongings in locker room, police say
EMBED <>More Videos

Person stabbed during confrontation at west suburban gym, police say

NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- A person was stabbed during a confrontation at a gym Sunday morning in suburban Naperville, according to Naperville police.

About 11:10 a.m., officers responded to a stabbing at an LA Fitness in the 3000 block of South Route 59 and found a male stabbed multiple times in his upper body with an unknown object, police said.

Before the attack, the male confronted a man as he was going through the victim's belongings in the locker room, according to preliminary information.

SEE ALSO | Woman stabbed, another punched in face on Chinatown CTA platform, same man injured 3rd woman: CPD

He was taken to an area hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening, officials said.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, was last seen leaving the gym and heading north, police said. He's about six feet tall, 175 pounds, has gray and black facial hair and a dark complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone who has information regarding this case is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6666 and ask for investigations.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
napervillecrimegymmanhuntstabbingpolice
STABBING
3 women attacked by same man on CTA platforms, police say
Man stabbed multiple times in downtown hotel; 1 in custody, police say
Man with 'extensive criminal history' charged in downtown stabbing
Man charged in deadly downtown CTA Blue Line stabbing: CPD
TOP STORIES
Will County crash: Semi rolls with 7K pounds of frozen pies inside
28 shot, 4 fatally in Chicago weekend violence, CPD says
Video shows 12-year-old boy robbing Michigan gas station, firing gun
No citations after boy, 2, hit, killed in Lincoln Square
What to know about summer travel with rising costs
IL reports 4,131 new cases, zero deaths
Nigeria shooting at church leaves at least dozens dead
Show More
2 found shot to death in Wheeling, IL; police investigating
South Loop kids' boutique highlighted in ESPN initiative
Chicago police officer shot in West Englewood released from hospital
Man shot in face, killed inside car on NW Side: CPD
Chicago Weather: Rain and PM storms Monday
More TOP STORIES News