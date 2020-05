EMBED >More News Videos A woman has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a 12-year-old boy with special needs in Deerfield, police say.

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A 12-year-old boy who was seriously injured in a Deerfield hit-and-run crash is out of the intensive care unit, his father said Friday.Chase Thompson suffered broken bones, injuries to his lungs and facial trauma, his family said. His father said he is expected to make a full recovery.Chase, who has autism and is non-verbal ran onto Deerfield Road on February 7 and was hit by a car.About a week later, 46-year-old Stacy Shapiro of Northbrook was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury