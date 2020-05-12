How to clean and disinfect your home or office

The need to clean and disinfect has always been important, but never more so than right now. Nino DiVincenzo, Stanley Steemer Vice President of Branch Operations, spoke with Val about how you can give that special care to high-touch and high-traffic areas in your home and in your office.Below are the latest updates on what Stanley Steemer is doing to ensure your safety and to do their part in attempting to contain the spread of this illness:Stanley Steemer has introduced a new cleaning product into all of their standard cleaning processes. This product is an EPA Registered Antimicrobial Disinfectant that meets the EPA's criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2 when used on Hard/Non-Porous Surfaces like Tile, Wood, Laminates, Vinyl, Linoleum and Stone. This product has also been demonstrated to be a highly effective cleaner of Soft/Porous Surfaces-including Carpet, Rugs and Upholstery-when used in connection with their proprietary and industry-leading cleaning equipment.Stanley Steemer now cleans all environmental surfaces* with an EPA Registered Antimicrobial Disinfectant that meets the EPA's current criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2. In residential settings, they can disinfect Hard/Non-porous surfaces such as railings, countertops, knobs, door handles, tables, and other high touch areas.They also have enhanced our Equipment Disinfection Protocol with the introduction of an additional EPA Antimicrobial Registered Disinfectant which also meets the EPA's criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2 and other Emerging Viral Pathogens. All cleaning equipment is thoroughly cleaned and disinfected after every job for the health and safety of their employees and to limit any risk of transfer. This process is repeated at the end of each workday along with a complete cleaning and disinfection of their service vehicles.They have trained their employees on maintaining appropriate social distance throughout the workday and the critical importance of personal hygiene with a specific emphasis on handwashing before, during and after all jobs. They also provide their employees with the appropriate Personal Protective Equipment ("PPE") where necessary so they can perform their work safely and with confidence.They have also instructed all employees to remain home if they are sick or feeling ill. As an additional incentive to observe these instructions, their Company-Owned locations have implemented an Emergency Paid Sick Leave Policy ("EPSL") for all of their field-level employees to provide additional paid sick leave benefits so people never have to choose between a paycheck and collective health and safety.SPECIAL DEAL 'TIL JUNE 1 FOR FIRST RESPONDERS AND HOSPITAL WORKERS:25% off any service + 1 free bottle of spotterFOR MORE ON STANLEY STEEMER: StanleySteemer.com or call 1-800-STEEMER