4 people found dead in tent in Delaware's Stanton woods, state police say

STANTON, Del. -- Four people were found dead inside a tent in a wooded area in Delaware on Tuesday.

The discovery was made around 3 p.m. in the area off Main Street.

Police confirmed that four adults died. There was no immediate word on the cause of death but no foul play was suspected.

"It's shocking, very shocking," Stanton resident John Santiago said.

The discovery was made near a Walgreens store in the area, which attracted a number of curious onlookers and friends and relatives of the victims.

EMBED More News Videos

Authorities are investigating after four people were found dead inside a tent in a wooded area in Delaware on Tuesday.



"That's scary that something so close. I live right in Newport, so way too close for comfort for me," Newport resident Kat Ford said.

Relatives and friends of the victims declined to speak on camera, but say the four victims are an uncle, his nephew, his girlfriend and a friend -- all from the area who were living homeless.

Although no official determination has been made, initial indications are the victims may have been overcome by fumes from a propane heater inside their tent.

The Delaware Division of Forensic Science will conduct an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delawareu.s. & worlddeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Show More
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News