Bring Home the Galaxy with Star Wars and UPS this Holiday Season

Thursday, November 10, 2022 9:26PM
Looking for the perfect gift for the Star Wars enthusiast in your life? Look no further!

NEW YORK -- This holiday season you can "Bring Home the Galaxy" thanks to Star Wars! Bring Home the Galaxy is a nine-week gift-giving celebration in which new toys, collectibles, and apparel are revealed every Tuesday up to December 13th on StarWars.com.

This exciting celebration also includes special Star Wars-themed UPS delivery trucks making the rounds in 4 major US cities, spreading joy and holiday cheer from the road.

Check out some amazing new products below:

Boba Fett (Throne Room) Action Figure Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett The Black Series by Hasbro - $31.99

Grogu Stainless Steel Stemless Cup by Corkcicle Star Wars: The Mandalorian - $34.99

The Child Disney Gift Card eGift Star Wars: The Mandalorian - $25.00-$500.00

