Starbucks to require customers to wear face coverings in U.S. stores beginning July 15

Starbucks will soon require that customers wear face coverings inside its stores.

The rule, announced Thursday, will be in effect beginning July 15 at company-owned Starbucks locations in the United States.

"This decision was based on a growing number of government mandates requiring individuals to wear facial coverings while in public as well as guidance from the CDC and other public health officials and partner feedback," a representative for the company told ABC News in a statement.

Starbucks said that customers who "may not be wearing a facial covering" at locations where a state or local government mandate is not in place will have other ways to place orders, including the drive-through, curbside pickup through the Starbucks app or place an order for delivery through Starbucks Delivers.

"The company is committed to playing a constructive role in supporting health and government officials as they work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," Starbucks added in a statement posted to its website.



ABC News contributed to this report.
