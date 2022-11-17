2 Chicago Starbucks Coffee stores plan to participate in strike Thursday

Workers at two Chicag Starbucks COffee stores are planning to go on strike Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Workers at two Starbucks stores in Chicago say they will go on strike Thursday.

Those cafes are at 2101 W Armitage Ave. and 5964 N. Ridge Ave.

More than 100 stores are expected to participate in the "Red Cup Rebellion" across the country. The strike is occurring on the same day as Starbuck's "Red Cup Day."

The strikers demand Starbucks fully staff all stores where workers have joined a union.

ABC7 has reached out to Starbucks for a response.