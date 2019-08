Stars of 3 fallen officers enshrined at Chicago Police Headquarters

The families of three fallen @Chicago_Police officers are escorted in for the Stars Ceremony to enshrine Officers Samuel Jimenez, Edwardo Marmolejo, and Conrad Gary. @ABC7Chicago Their stars will be retired this morning. pic.twitter.com/myIXBR9Ro1 — Mark Rivera ABC7 (@MarkRiveraABC7) August 13, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department honored three fallen officers Tuesday.Stars were enshrined at police headquarters for Officer Samuel Jimenez, Officer Conrad Gary and Officer Eduardo Marmolejo.Officer Jimenez was killed in a shooting at Mercy Hospital last November. Officers Gary and Marmolejo were killed last December after being fatally struck by a commuter train while pursuing a man after shots were fired in the Rosemoor neighborhood.Commander Paul Bauer was also killed in the line of duty in 2018. His star was retired at CPD headquarters last year.