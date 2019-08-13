Stars of 3 fallen officers enshrined at Chicago Police Headquarters

Stars were enshrined at police headquarters for Officer Samuel Jimenez, Officer Conrad Gary and Officer Eduardo Marmolejo.
Officer Jimenez was killed in a shooting at Mercy Hospital last November. Officers Gary and Marmolejo were killed last December after being fatally struck by a commuter train while pursuing a man after shots were fired in the Rosemoor neighborhood.
The families of three fallen @Chicago_Police officers are escorted in for the Stars Ceremony to enshrine Officers Samuel Jimenez, Edwardo Marmolejo, and Conrad Gary. @ABC7Chicago Their stars will be retired this morning. pic.twitter.com/myIXBR9Ro1— Mark Rivera ABC7 (@MarkRiveraABC7) August 13, 2019
RELATED: Fallen CPD officers remembered at candlelight vigil on National Mall in Washington, D.C.
Commander Paul Bauer was also killed in the line of duty in 2018. His star was retired at CPD headquarters last year.