Stars of 3 fallen officers to be enshrined at Chicago Police Headquarters

Stars will be enshrined at police headquarters for Officer Samuel Jimenez, Officer Conrad Gary and Officer Eduardo Marmolejo.
Officer Jimenez was killed in a shooting at Mercy Hospital last November. Officers Gary and Marmolejo were killed last December after being fatally struck by a commuter train while pursuing a man after shots were fired in the Rosemoor neighborhood.
Commander Paul Bauer was also killed in the line of duty in 2018. His star was retired at CPD headquarters last year.