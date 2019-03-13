'Start Here': Celebs, CEOs in college bribery scheme, and Boeing's jet gets grounded

By JUSTIN DOOM
It's Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Let's start here.

In 2016, Virginia McLaurin visited the White House, and a video of her dancing with the Obamas ended up being viewed tens of millions of times.

McLaurin turned 110 on Tuesday, and Michelle Obama, a Harvard Law grad and best-selling author who also married a president, celebrated the occasion via Instagram.

"Start Here" is the flagship daily news podcast from ABC News -- a straightforward look at the day's top stories in 20 minutes. Listen for free every weekday on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, or the ABC News app. On Amazon Echo, ask Alexa to "Play 'Start Here'" or add the "Start Here" skill to your Flash Briefing. Follow @StartHereABC on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for exclusive content, show updates and more.
