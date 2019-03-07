'Start Here': Dems seek docs, Trump rants at CPAC, no charges in Stephon Clark case

By DAVID RIND
It's Monday, March 4, 2019. Here's what you need to start your day:

Avalanches closed down parts of Interstate 70 in Colorado on Sunday.

All right, you're off and running. Get the latest news on ABCNews.com and on the ABC News app. Details on how to subscribe to "Start Here" are below. See you tomorrow.

"Start Here" is the flagship daily news podcast from ABC News -- a straightforward look at the day's top stories in 20 minutes. Listen for free every weekday on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, or the ABC News app. On Amazon Echo, ask Alexa to "Play 'Start Here'" or add the "Start Here" skill to your Flash Briefing. Follow @StartHereABC on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for exclusive content, show updates and more.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
abc newsnational
Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
R. Kelly returns to jail for failing to pay child support
'Ripper Crew' killer Thomas Kokoraleis to be released soon
6 charged in Harvey corruption investigation, feds say
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
VIDEO: Tesla driver apparently asleep while on LA freeway
Oregon now has world's last Blockbuster store
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, still cold Thursday
Show More
Alvin Ailey dance company in Chicago for 60th anniversary tour
How does plane de-icing work?
Chicago police officer donates bone marrow to save a man's life in Italy
FDA approves Esketamine as new depression treatment
GIRL POWER: Marvel Studio's first female lead superhero, Captain Marvel, hits theaters Thursday
More TOP STORIES News