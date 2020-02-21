prison

Illinois man convicted in 1960 Starved Rock triple homicide released

CHICAGO -- An 80-year-old man has been released from an Illinois prison nearly six decades after he was sentenced to life in prison for the killing of one of three suburban Chicago women whose brutalized bodies were found in a state park.

Chester Weger was granted parole in November and released from prison on Friday morning. He was convicted in 1961 of murdering 50-year-old Lillian Oetting.

The Illinois Prisoner Review Board approved Weger's parole after his 24th request for release. He had sought parole since 1972.

Oetting's body was found in March 1960 in Illinois' Starved Rock State Park along with the bodies of two other women she was hiking with.

He also confessed to killing Oetting's two companions, Frances Murphy and Mildred Lindquist, at Starved Rock State Park near Utica, saying he intended to rob them. Weger later recanted the confession and since has maintained that it was coerced.

The bodies of the three Riverside women were found in March 1960. The case confounded investigators until they determined that the cord used to bind the women's hands matched twine from a spool in the kitchen of the Starved Rock Lodge, Shaw Media Illinois reported.

The 21-year-old Weger was a dishwasher at the lodge and had a juvenile record. Jurors in 1961 convicted him only in the Oetting case but declined to sentence him to death, opting for life in prison.

Prosecutors chose not to try Weger for the two other slayings after he was sentenced to life in prison for Oetting's killing.

