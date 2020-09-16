car crash

State trooper airlifted, 2 others injured after crash in Plainfield

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A state trooper was seriously injured in a Plainfield crash and airlifted to a hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash Wednesday in Plainfield, State Police said.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes, police said.

According to State Police, the squad car was stationary in the left lane with its emergency lights while assisting a stalled motorist.

A vehicle was traveling northbound and rear ended the state trooper's squad car, causing a multi-car crash.

In addition to the state trooper, two other drivers were also taken to a hospital, both with injuries that are not life threatening, police said.

The northbound lanes were reopened approximately three hours after the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
plainfieldcar crashstate troopers
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CRASH
Shots fired on Michigan Ave., car chase through South Loop
South Dakota AG reported hitting deer after fatal crash: Investigators
Man killed, another injured in crash near Midway: police
1 dead, several injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-294
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Markham family discovers dismembered remains in visiting relative's luggage
Illinoisans weigh in on coronavirus vaccine as US unveils gradual rollout plan
'This could have been prevented:' Family of slain Walgreens worker speaks out
Illinois businesses targeted by Chinese 'crypto-jacking' effort
Pritzker says Region 7 restrictions could be removed, IL reports 1,941 new COVID-19 cases
Restorative Justice program helps non-violent offenders find jobs
Pritzker dashes hopes for return of high school football this season
Show More
Chicago nonprofit will help you get new employment for free
Suspect in custody after student shot at WIU-Macomb
Aldi to sell 2020 advent calendars in November
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, breezy and cool
US unveils broad coronavirus vaccine plan -- but no quick rollout
More TOP STORIES News