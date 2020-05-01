Freedom Movement USA gathers at Thompson Center to protest stay-at-home order; counter-protest planned

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group protesting the ongoing stay-at-home order in Illinois is expected to gather near the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago's Loop Friday morning.Freedom Movement USA is expected to rally from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m."Illinois residents have tolerated the government's plan for over a month without a plan on how to slowly and safely reopen the state's economy. We need to discuss the process of cautiously returning back to work," the group said in a statement announcing the protest.The group said they expect there to be "hundreds" in attendance but that "masks, gloves and social distancing are requested."As of May 1, facial masks are mandatory in public spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained.A counter-protest has also been organized by a caravan of drivers who said that they demand further relief, but oppose reopening the state.Gov. JB Pritzker's stay-at-home order is now being challenged by three lawsuits, including one filed by a church pastor .Similar demonstrations have taken place across the country, including one in Michigan Thursday.